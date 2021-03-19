Positive Barnsley injury update shared ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Barnsley will be hoping to put another three points on the board in the Championship tomorrow, as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell.

The Tykes are unbeaten since the middle of January and have won a remarkable nine of their last 10 league games.

Valerien Ismael’s side now sit fifth in the Championship and sit five points clear of seventh, with a top-six finish looking likely.

Barnsley quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Oakwell – But are they true?

1 of 19 Oakwell's capacity is 23,287 True False

They will be hoping to sign off before the international break with a win over their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are struggling towards the foot of the Championship and need a win if they are to start pulling themselves away from danger.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, Barnsley have no fresh injury concerns, as per Andy Giddings, which is undoubtedly a boost for Ismael before the international break.

This means that the Frenchman will name a fully-fit squad to face the Owls, as they look to extend their winning run.

The Verdict

You have got to backing Barnsley to pick up another win here.

Their winning run will come to an end at some point, but at the moment, they just don’t look like being stopped.

Wednesday are just struggling for any momentum at all, and can’t seem to get a win under their new manager Darren Moore.

I think Barnsley have too much energy and quality in the final third not to pick up a win here this weekend.