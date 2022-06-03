Position priority emerges at West Brom during the summer transfer window

West Brom have made a strong start to the summer transfer window, welcoming John Swift to The Hawthorns.

In what is expected to be an important summer for the Baggies, as they look to chase down automatic promotion during the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Steve Bruce is looking to add to his squad to bolster competition levels.

According to the Express & Star, one position that the Baggies are set to target this summer is the right-back position.

The report states that Bruce is looking to add a right-sided full-back to provide competition to Darnell Furlong, and whilst Dara O’Shea impressed when operating as a right back before, he is firmly considered a central defensive option.

Bruce wants to explore the free market this season, with the calibre of players available without requiring a fee at a seeming all-time high.

The verdict

An out-and-out full-back who will provide cover and competition for Furlong is certainly a strong plan going into the summer transfer window, with the quality that is available on a free transfer meaning they could pick up a real gem.

With the summer just getting started, the Baggies have got off to an excellent start and they will be eager to complete their transfer business early.

Ryan Nyambe, Nathan Byrne and League Two’s Player of the Season Kane Wilson are all exciting options who see their contracts expire this month.

Bruce is trying to assemble a squad that can challenge for automatic promotion, with a move for an out-and-out right-back to challenge Furlong for regular minutes seeming like a positive step.