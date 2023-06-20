Former Chaves manager Vitor Campelos is interested in the vacant managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after Darren Moore's shock departure just three weeks after he led the club to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Star claim that disagreements over transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Former Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is reportedly under consideration for a return to the club, with the 57-year-old available after leaving Celta Vigo earlier this month.

But now Campelos, who has previously been linked with Hull City and Cardiff City, has "thrown his name into the hat" and is "believed to be on a long list of potential candidates" for the role.

Who is Vitor Campelos?

Campelos began his coaching career with numerous stints as an assistant manager at clubs including Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

He moved into management with Trofense in 2015 and went on to have spells with Moreirense and Al-Taawoun before joining Chaves in February 2021.

Campelos enjoyed a hugely successful tenure with the Portuguese outfit, leading them to promotion to the top flight through the play-offs last season before finishing seventh this campaign, one place outside a Europa Conference League spot.

The 48-year-old left Chaves earlier this month, but prior to his departure, he made no secret of his desire to manage in England.

"What I notice is that the teams who try to play better football are the teams that are in the better positions," Campelos told Sky Sports last month.

"I am under pressure here because my contract finishes at the end of the season and the club wants me to renew for two years but some things can happen. I am always dreaming and I know that one day I will work in England because this is my dream."

Would Vitor Campelos be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Campelos would be an intriguing appointment for the Owls.

He did an outstanding job at Chaves to guide them to promotion before narrowly missing out on a European place in their first season back in the top flight and he has earned an opportunity in England.

There is no doubt it would be a huge risk to appoint a manager with no previous Championship experience, but Campelos could be a gamble worth taking.

It is likely that there will be significant interest in the Wednesday vacancy and while Chansiri must consider his options carefully, it is essential he makes an appointment soon with the season fast approaching.