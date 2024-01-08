Highlights Sporting CP have expressed an interest in signing Watford's Yaser Asprilla in the January transfer window.

Watford has informed the Portuguese giants that it would take a fee of €10-12 million to secure the 20-year-old midfielder.

The Colombia international has a contract at Vicarage Road that is not set to expire until the summer of 2026.

Sporting CP are interested in signing Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, who say the Primeira Liga leaders have already made contact with the Hornets, to enquire about the 20-year-old.

Asprilla impressing at Vicarage Road

Watford first agreed a deal to sign Asprilla from Envigado in his native Colombia back in January 2022, with the midfielder making the move to Vicarage Road in the summer of the same year.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has become an increasingly important figure in the Hornets' senior side.

Asprilla has now made a total of 64 appearances in all competitions for Watford, scoring five goals and providing six assists in that time.

Yaser Asprilla Watford record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 25 4 4 2022/23 39 1 2 As of 8th January 2024

That form has already seen him earn three caps at senior international level for Colombia, and it seems as though it is now attracting attention from elsewhere in him as well.

Sporting express interest in Asprilla

According to this latest update, Sporting are now showing an interest in Asprilla, and have already made their first move in an attempt to secure his services.

It is thought that the Portuguese giants made contact with Watford last week, to establish the availability of the attacking midfielder.

In response, it is claimed that the Hornets have made clear it will take a fee of between €10million and €12million to prise the 20-year-old away from Vicarage Road in the current transfer window.

As things stand, there are still two-and-a-half years remaining on Asprilla's contract with Watford, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means the Hornets are in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for the attacking midfielder, while the market is open this month.

Watford still chasing Championship play-offs

In what has been a mixed season for the Hornets at times, they are not out of contention for a play-off places at this stage.

Valerien Ismael's side currently sit tenth in the Championship table, with 36 points from 26 league games so far this season, meaning they are four points adrift of a top six spot.

Watford are next in action on Sunday afternoon, when they take on QPR at Loftus Road in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sporting move could be an appealing one for Asprilla

There could be an argument that the prospect of a move to Sporting could be rather tempting for Asprilla.

As things stand, Sporting currently sit top of the Portuguese top-flight, one point clear of defending champions and local rivals Benfica.

That of course, means that a move to Lisbon could give Asprilla the chance to both win silverware, and compete at the top level of European football, something the vast majority of players are going to want to do during their careers.

With that in mind, this latest news could be something of a concern for Watford as they look to keep hold of their key players this month, to maintain their hopes of securing a return to the Premier League.