Leeds United have had a turbulent start to the 2023-24 Championship season both on and off the pitch, and with a few days remaining of the summer transfer window there is bound to be more drama to come.

Several first-team players have departed the squad this summer, but one of Leeds' big-money signings from last season that remains at the club for now is winger Luis Sinisterra - although he has already been involved in controversy in recent weeks.

Just like Wilfried Gnonto did though earlier in the week, Sinisterra was absent from the 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City as well as the 1-1 draw with West Brom, with reports suggesting that he refused to play due to the fact he believed he had a relegation release clause in his contract - however it had already expired.

Sinisterra returned to the starting 11 though against Ipswich Town this past weekend and showed his class by scoring their fourth goal in a 4-3 win at Portman Road, but there's every chance that a move could still arise before the September 1 deadline.

Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brentford have both been linked with moves for the 24-year-old in the last week or so, but there appears to be overseas interest as well.

What is the latest on Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United future?

There has been reports linking the Colombian to a few clubs this summer, but the latest to be linked with Sinisterra are Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

However, it doesn't appear that Sinisterra is their first-choice option when it comes to signing a winger in the dying stages of the transfer window.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Brentford's Danish attacker midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is the priority option for the Lisbon-based club if they can get a deal done with the Bees.

However, they are also considering a move for Sinisterra if they cannot strike an agreement for Damsgaard, seeing him as a faster alternative to the Brentford man according to the O Jogo report.

And with the Bees being one of the clubs reportedly keen on Sinisterra, Sporting's move for Damsgaard could follow with the Londoners coming in for the South American attacker themselves.

Should Leeds United cash in on Luis Sinisterra this summer?

Unless Sinisterra has a release clause in his contract due to Leeds' relegation, then they should try and keep hold of him at all costs.

Leeds seem to have gotten their way with Wilfried Gnonto and both he and Sinisterra showed against Ipswich that on opposite flanks to each other and starting in the same team, they could be unstoppable at Championship level.

Daniel Farke isn't exactly short of options out wide with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James also having the potential to be top assets this coming season, but keeping all four players could mean that there is a lack of game-time for at least one face.

Leeds paid £21 million for Sinisterra from Feyenoord last summer and unless they come close to recouping that fee or even making a bit of profit, then a sale should not be on their mind, especially this late in the window.