Portsmouth’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Portsmouth are having a decent season in League One this campaign, sitting 10th with eight games to go.

Under boss Danny Cowley, Pompey appear to have a bright future, but if that is to be the case, getting their signings right is absolutely key.

This is something that the club, and no club for that matter, can get right every time, and over the years, there have been some very underwhelming signings at Fratton Park.

With that being said, we’ve picked out two underwhelming Portsmouth signings from the last five seasons.

Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels is the first Portsmouth signing we’ve picked out as being pretty underwhelming in the last five seasons.

Daniels joined the club in January 2021 at 34-years-old after he had been putting in some good performances for Shrewsbury Town in the first half of the season.

Kenny Jackett hailed Daniels as a ‘specialist’ left-back upon his arrival, but his time at Fratton Park was rather underwhelming, going on to make just 17 appearances for the club as the 2020/21 season came to an end.

Likely due to his age, Daniels found himself in and out of the squad and eventually left the club that summer.

Given the career he had, including in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, Pompey would have hoped for a bit more than they got with this one and, given he was only there for six months, we think it was a very underwhelming signing.

Bryn Morris

There were definitely less expectations on Bryn Morris when he joined the club, but nonetheless, his signing turned out to be an underwhelming one, too.

Morris had done well in League One with Shrewsbury and on loan at Wycombe, tempting Portsmouth to sign the defensive midfielder in January 2019.

However, things did not go to plan.

Morris went on to make just seven appearances from January until the end of the season, and the next year, in 19/20, he missed the entire league campaign through injury.

He would recover and appear a further nine times for Pompey before leaving the club on loan in 2021, but it has to go down as an underwhelming signing.

He suffered a bad injury so it may sound harsh to say that, but ultimately, he was signed to play football matches and continue to show the ability he had done at Shrewsbury and Wycombe – something he never did.

Morris currently finds himself on loan at Hartlepool United from Burton Albion.