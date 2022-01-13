Portsmouth’s transfer stance regarding Marcus Harness becomes clearer

Portsmouth have turned down several enquiries from Championship clubs this month for the team’s top scorer this season.

The Portsmouth News has reported that Portsmouth have rejected multiple Championship clubs who were questioning the availability of Marcus Harness.

The forward has nine goals out of the side’s 28 in League One this season. However, Blackburn Rovers have said to have cooled their interest in the player.

Portsmouth are reportedly hoping to at least double the £750,000 outlay they spent to bring the player to the club in 2019, from Burton Albion.

The club also possesses a 12-month extension option in Harness’ contract, which only strengthens their bargaining position in any negotiations.

Harness has scored more than double the next best player in the team, John Marquis, who has four in League One so far this campaign.

Portsmouth are currently eighth in the table, but are unbeaten in their last 10 league games. Danny Cowley’s side started the season poorly but have started to get it back on track with recent results.

Pompey are very much still in with a chance of making the play-offs going into the second half of the season, with only a six-point gap between themselves and sixth place Oxford United. Cowley’s side also have two games in hand on their rivals.

Their next game comes against MK Dons at Fratton Park on January 15.

The Verdict

Given the side’s struggles for goals this season, selling the one player who has actually found the net with some consistency could be a massive risk.

It would surely have to take an offer the club simply couldn’t refuse to be convinced to let go Harness this window.

A mid-season sale should be off the table and it is only right that they have seemingly taken that stance.

While a Championship move will be tempting to any League One player, the club simply isn’t in a position where it can feel comfortable letting Harness go this January.