Portsmouth’s transfer stance over 4-goal striker revealed ahead of January window

Portsmouth are willing to sell John Marquis next month, although Peterborough will not be signing the striker.

The 29-year-old has featured in 17 League One fixtures this season, although he has found himself on the fringes under Danny Cowley in recent weeks.

And, with his deal expiring in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Marquis’ future, and the Portsmouth News have confirmed that Pompey are keen to move the former Doncaster man off in the New Year.

They state that whilst the club have a 12-month option on the player, it’s unlikely to be activated and the main aim is to find a new club for Marquis in the window, and they’ve circulated his name to other Football League clubs in the hope of finding a buyer.

However, he won’t be joining Peterborough, after Barry Fry dismissed the idea that the Championship strugglers could bring in Marquis in January.

Any funds that this deal brings in will go towards Cowley trying to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

The verdict

In truth, this is probably the best move all round for Marquis and Portsmouth as the player isn’t getting the game time he wants right now and Cowley needs the funds to secure new additions.

Many at Fratton Park hoped Marquis would be the clinical striker they needed to get them back to the Championship but he has been too inconsistent.

But, he’s still only 29 so a new challenge could be what he needs and you would expect a January switch to be sorted.

