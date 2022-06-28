Portsmouth’s transfer stance on 24-year-old forward becomes clearer

Portsmouth are not looking to secure the services of Victor Adeboyejo this summer, according to The News.

A report from Hampshire Live earlier this month suggested that Portsmouth were interested in the 24-year-old.

However, although Pompey are in the market for a new striker in the current transfer window, they will not be adding Adeboyejo to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Adeboyejo was offered a new deal by Barnsley last month but has yet to agree fresh terms with the League One outfit.

Since joining the Tykes in 2017, the forward has only managed to show glimpses of promise.

During the previous campaign, Adeboyejo scored three goals and provided one assist in the Championship for Barnsley as they were relegated from this division.

Portsmouth recently bolstered their squad by securing the services of Marlon Pack on a two-year deal.

With the new campaign set to start next month, Pompey will be keen to back up this particular move by adding some fresh faces to their squad.

Portsmouth are no longer able to turn to George Hirst for inspiration as he returned to Leicester City last month following the expiry of his loan spell.

The forward delivered a host of eye-catching performances during his time at Fratton Park as he scored 15 goals for Pompey in all competitions.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Portsmouth fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

The Verdict

When you consider that Adeboyejo does not have a particularly impressive track-record, Portsmouth’s transfer stance on the forward is understandable.

Adeboyejo has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in League One despite making 44 appearances in this division.

With Pompey looking to reach new heights in the third-tier later this year, they ought to be looking into the possibility of signing a striker who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level.

Providing that head coach Danny Cowley is able to nail his recruitment, there is no reason why he cannot oversee a push for a top-six finish next season.