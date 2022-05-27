Portsmouth’s stance regarding potential swoop for 21-year-old becomes clearer

Portsmouth will not be pursuing a move for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon this summer, according to a report from The News.

The midfielder was understood to be on Pompey’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, despite the fact that the club have been impressed by Erhahon, Portsmouth do not believe that the 21-year-old fits the profile of the type of player that they are aiming to recruit in this particular position.

A report from the Daily Record earlier this month suggested that Pompey were one of a number of sides who were keeping tabs on Erhahon.

Oxford United and Sassuolo were also touted as potential suitors for the midfielder who is set to enter the final year of his contract at St Mirren this summer.

During the previous campaign, Erhahon made 29 appearances for the Buddies in all competitions.

St Mirren managed to accumulate 44 points in the Scottish Premiership as they secured a ninth place finish in the league standings.

Having pulled out of the race for Erhahon’s signature, Portsmouth will now be looking at other targets as they aim to add to their options in midfield before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

With Portsmouth opting against making a swoop for Erhahon, it will be interesting to see whether another side in the Football League decides to take a chance on him.

Having spent the entirety of his career in Scotland, it may take the midfielder some time to adapt to life south of the border if he does end up leaving St Mirren.

As for Pompey, they will be determined to secure the services of some classy operators in the coming months.

The League One outfit finished 10 points adrift of the play-off places last season and will be hoping to emerge as contenders for promotion later this year by nailing their transfer recruitment over the summer.