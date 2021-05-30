Portsmouth’s stance over summer move for QPR man becomes clearer

Portsmouth are not interested in signing QPR defender Todd Kane this summer, a report from Hampshire Live has revealed.

Kane has made 65 appearances in all competitions for QPR since joining from Chelsea two years ago.

However, recent reports from London Football News have claimed that the Championship club are keen to move the 27-year-old on this summer, with Pompey – along with League One rivals Charlton and Sunderland – interested in the right-back.

Now though, it appears as though that interest may not be as far-reaching as had first appeared.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth are in fact not interested in a move for Kane, who has a year remaining on his contract with QPR, at this moment in time.

The report also goes on to reveal that centre back Jacob Bedeau, who recently left League Two side Scunthorpe, and St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed are not targets for Portsmouth this summer, despite suggestions the pair could be candidates for moves to Fratton Park in the coming months.

Portsmouth will be looking to strengthen their side this summer, after missing out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of the regular season earlier this month.

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance for Portsmouth to take over these transfer links.

Having missed out on promotion, and having seen several members of their senior squad leave following the expiration of their contracts this summer, it does seem as though they must strengthen when the transfer window reopens.

Given the fact that these three players possess a range of experience and ability, they could have been potentially suitable candidates for Pompey to target this summer.

As a result, the fact that it appears as though these moves will not be happening, means you feel that the club must have other potential moves lined up to ready their squad for another promotion push once the transfer market reopens.