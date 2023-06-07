Portsmouth are not set to make a move for Dan Agyei this summer, according to a report from BBC South's Andrew Moon.

Agyei was offered a new contract by Crewe Alexandra last month following the conclusion of the club's 2022/23 season.

If the striker opts against agreeing fresh terms with the League Two outfit, he will become a free-agent ahead of the upcoming campaign as his current deal expires later this month.

Agyei managed to produce a host of impressive performances for Crewe in the previous term which resulted in him being linked with a move to Fratton Park.

What has previously been said about Portsmouth's link with Dan Agyei?

A report from The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop last month suggested that Portsmouth were interested in making a move for Agyei.

Burton Albion were also named as a potential suitor for the forward, while League Two side Bradford City were said to be monitoring his situation at Crewe.

What has been said about Crewe's chances of retaining Dan Agyei's services?

Crewe boss Lee Bell admitted at the end of May that he believes that it would be unrealistic to think Agyei will remain at the club beyond the summer.

Speaking to the club's official website, Bell said: "It would be unrealistic to think that Dan Agyei will be a Crewe player next year.

"The lad did brilliantly for us and I know he has got a lot of options.

"I've had a lot of people contacting us about him and his character.

"We obviously want him to be a Crewe player next season, but it's not realistic."

While Agyei is attracting plenty of interest, this aforementioned report from Moon has revealed that Pompey will not be competing for his signature.

Have Portsmouth made the right call regarding their transfer stance on Agyei?

While Agyei did manage to find the back of the net on 16 occasions for The Railwaymen in League Two last season, he has been less effective in the third tier during his career to date.

In the 123 appearances that he has made at this level, the 26-year-old has only provided 24 direct goal contributions.

Taking this underwhelming return into consideration, it could be argued that Pompey are making the right call not to pursue a move for Agyei.

With Portsmouth set to compete in League One again next season, they will find it more beneficial to focus on signing attacking players who possess a better track-record in this division than Agyei.

By drafting in an individual who will be able to provide sufficient competition for last season's top-scorer Colby Bishop, Pompey head coach John Mousinho could go on to guide the club to a great deal of success later this year.