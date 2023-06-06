Portsmouth are unwilling to meet Accrington Stanley's valuation of £200,000 for Tommy Leigh this summer and believe that they can find better value in terms of signings elsewhere this summer, according to The News.

It is understood that Pompey have yet to advance their interest in Leigh after initially being linked with the midfielder last month.

Portsmouth are said to be focussing their attention away from the midfielder ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.

Pompey have already made some significant alterations to their squad since the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well parting ways with loanees, Portsmouth recently opted to release Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman.

What has previously been said about Portsmouth's interest in Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh?

Last month, a report from The News suggested that Portsmouth were interested in signing Leigh from Accrington and had inquired about what it would take to finalise a deal.

Stanley informed Pompey that a club would have to meet their aforementioned valuation in order to convince them to part ways with the 23-year-old, whose deal at the Wham Stadium runs until 2024.

How did Tommy Leigh fare for Accrington last season?

During the previous term, Leigh managed to show glimpses of promise in League One for Accrington.

In the 39 league games that he participated in, the midfielder managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions, and also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Despite registering a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.64 at this level, Leigh was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to League Two.

Leigh made his final appearance of the season during Accrington's defeat to Portsmouth in April.

Should Portsmouth alter their current transfer stance on Leigh?

When you consider that Leigh managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of making a positive impact in League One last season, it is somewhat of a surprise that Pompey are seemingly unwilling to step up this particular pursuit.

However, if head coach John Mousinho does not believe that the midfielder will suit Portsmouth's system, it could be argued that this is a sensible call to make.

By drafting in individuals this summer who suit his style of play, Mousinho will boost his chances of leading Pompey to a great deal of success in the third tier later this year.