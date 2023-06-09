Portsmouth are unlikely to make a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ethan Chislett this summer, according to BBC South reporter Andrew Moon.

It is understood that while Pompey have taken a close look at Chislett, they are not expected to step up their transfer pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Chislett's current contract with Wimbledon is set to expire at the end of June.

As confirmed by the Dons' official website last month, the attacking midfielder has been offered a new deal by the League Two outfit.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Chislett's future, he has recently been linked with a move to several League One teams.

What was previously said about Portsmouth's interest in Ethan Chislett?

According to Football Insider, Portsmouth were believed to be keen on swooping for Chislett.

Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers meanwhile were also named as potential suitors for the Wimbledon man.

As per this latest update from Moon, Portsmouth are unlikely to compete with Bolton and Wycombe for Chislett's signature over the course of the coming weeks.

How did Ethan Chislett fare for AFC Wimbledon last season?

Following Wimbledon's relegation to League Two in 2022, Chislett was utilised on a regular basis by the club at this level last season.

In the 44 league games that he participated in for the Dons during this particular campaign, Chislett managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

The South African also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates, and recorded an average Sofascore match rating of 6.96 in the fourth tier.

With Chislett in their side, Wimbledon finished 21st in the league standings.

The Dons will be determined to push forward as a club under the guidance of Johnnie Jackson when the new term gets underway in August.

Are Portsmouth making the right call regarding their transfer stance on Chislett?

While Chislett did produce some promising performances for Wimbledon in League Two in the most recent term, he has struggled to make a positive impact in the third tier during his career to date.

In the 56 appearances that he has made in League One, Chislett has only provided a total of six direct goal contributions.

When you take these statistics into consideration, it could be argued that Portsmouth are making the right call not to pursue a move for the attacking midfielder.

By switching their attention to players who have a better track-record than Chislett, Pompey may be able to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a great deal of success next season.