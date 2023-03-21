Already netting 16 league goals this League One season, Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is enjoying his first season at Fratton Park since signing from Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year-old is currently being eyed up by Ipswich Town, who are expected to make a move for the forward if they can force a Championship return.

Arriving on the south coast for a figure around the £500,000, Bishop's stock has certainly risen after what has been a very productive campaign.

Pompey director Eric Eisner has told Portsmouth-based outlet, The News, that they will welcome bids for the exciting front man but are under no pressure to sell when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

He said: "John’s under no pressure to sell, but if an incredible offer comes in you’d have to entertain it - just like in any business.

"But we plan on having Colby Bishop next year and working with him to get into the Championship, if we don’t go up this season.

"He’s obviously having a great season, and if he attracts interest we’re always listening.

"But we consider him a prized asset, a great buy and hopefully we have more like him.

"It’s also great to own the asset we have, as opposed to having him on loan.

"That is the important thing - he’s one of ours who in the future will get better and better and we go from there."

The verdict

Bishop has enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far and it is not just his goals that have seen him emerge as an important figure for the Hampshire club.

His ability to link the play, cause problems when running in behind and his relentlessness that have paved the way in him becoming as a vital performer for John Mousinho to depend upon.

Ipswich are one team keeping tabs on him whilst it was no surprise if there are several Championship clubs who will consider the 26-year-old ahead of this summer.

As Eisner alludes to, Portsmouth will be in full control when it comes to the forward's future as there is no pressure whatsoever to sell at this stage.

The 26-year-old penned down a three-year deal when he arrived last summer, whilst Portsmouth possess the option to extend his Fratton Park stay by another 12 months, meaning they can place a high valuation on his head if widespread interest was to surface for the striker.