Portsmouth’s Sean Raggett issues thoughts on key club aspect

Portsmouth centre-half Sean Raggett has said that his partnership in defence with Christian Burgess has been a positive for the club, and he hopes to keep it going.

The 26-year-old has played with Burgess at the back on ten occasions this season, with the pair keeping four clean sheets in the process for Pompey.

“Burgey and I have had a few games together now and we’ve been able to keep some clean sheets in that time,” Raggett told the club website.

The pair helped keep a shutout against Ipswich last Saturday, and the defender was expecting it to be a tougher test than it actually was.

“We were expecting that to be a really tough game with the players they’ve got, but I don’t think they had too many chances.”

The on-loan Norwich man has come back to full fitness in recent weeks, after suffering an adductor problem against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round.

The injury saw him miss three league games for Pompey during November and December, eventually returning to action against Accrington Stanley.

Raggett has made fourteen appearances this season in all competitions for Portsmouth, scoring once.

Pompey’s next league fixture is against top of the table Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day at Fratton Park. The Hampshire side have lost three of the last five meetings.

The Verdict

Burgess and Raggett have proven to be a solid partnership at the heart of defence for Portsmouth this season, and have been key to the side’s recent good run of form.

Raggett’s statistics this season have also been positive – with the defender winning 11 of 12 attempted tackles in League One, and also making a total of 61 clearances for his side in the competition.