Blackburn Rovers
Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis makes summer transfer claims amid past links to Reading, Derby and Blackburn
Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis has revealed that there is transfer interest in his signature ahead of the 2021/22 season from clubs higher in the footballing pyramid.
Pompey plucked Curtis from League of Ireland side Derry City in 2018 for just £100,000, and the south coast club have helped develop the 24-year-old into an Ireland international.
Usually found playing on the left wing, Curtis has hit double figures in League One in terms of goals for the last three seasons, including the current campaign where his numbers stand at 10 goals and seven assists in 41 outings (transfermarkt).
In January 2020, Curtis turned down transfer opportunities to move away from Fratton Park as the club slapped a £3 million price-tag on him, and he eventually ended up signing a new contract until 2023 after he was linked to Blackburn, Derby County, Reading and Brentford among other clubs.
And form this season, especially in recent weeks, has brought more attention on Curtis and he’s even admitted that he’s aware that teams are looking to sign him ahead of next season – but his mind is just on one thing.
The big 22-question Portsmouth end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?
“I know there is a lot of interest from clubs above us right now,” Curtis admitted on his transfer status to The Sun, via Portsmouth News.
“That’s encouraging but all I’m concentrating on is helping Portsmouth to go up.
“Since Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky came in, they’ve been a huge help to me and to the rest of the squad.
“What happens at the end of the season will be taken care of. I just want to repay the faith Portsmouth showed in me by helping get us up.”
The Verdict
Having spent nearly three seasons now with Pompey, you couldn’t begrudge Curtis for wanting to leave if the club aren’t promoted this season.
Curtis has to think about his international career and playing in the Championship rather than League One gives him more chances to be in future squads.
Portsmouth face a massive final day of the season fight to even secure their top six place, and whilst Curtis may say he’s fully focused on the pitch right now, he will surely have one eye towards the future too.