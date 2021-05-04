Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis makes summer transfer claims amid past links to Reading, Derby and Blackburn

Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis has revealed that there is transfer interest in his signature ahead of the 2021/22 season from clubs higher in the footballing pyramid.

Pompey plucked Curtis from League of Ireland side Derry City in 2018 for just £100,000, and the south coast club have helped develop the 24-year-old into an Ireland international.

Usually found playing on the left wing, Curtis has hit double figures in League One in terms of goals for the last three seasons, including the current campaign where his numbers stand at 10 goals and seven assists in 41 outings (transfermarkt).

In January 2020, Curtis turned down transfer opportunities to move away from Fratton Park as the club slapped a £3 million price-tag on him, and he eventually ended up signing a new contract until 2023 after he was linked to Blackburn, Derby County, Reading and Brentford among other clubs.

And form this season, especially in recent weeks, has brought more attention on Curtis and he’s even admitted that he’s aware that teams are looking to sign him ahead of next season – but his mind is just on one thing.