Portsmouth have had quite a ride so far in the 21st century.

After starting the millennium as strugglers in the First Division, Pompey were promoted to the Premier League in 2002/03 and spent seven years playing in the top flight.

The highlight of their time there was no doubt the FA Cup triumph under Harry Redknapp in 2007/08.

Avram Grant led them to another FA Cup final in 2009/10 – the season they finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Pompey suffered a free fall from there on, with administration, points deductions, and constant relegation scraps a fixture of their seasons up until 2014/15 – when they were relegated to League Two.

A 16th place finish in League Two in 2014/15 summed up the club's state, but they were promoted back to the third tier two years later.

Now at the sharp end of League One, reaching the Championship would be a huge feat to accomplish for John Mousinho's side.

Looking back on the good times at Fratton Park, though, they were able to sign some quality players.

Here, we take a look at Portsmouth's six record signings, and what they're up to now.

Peter Crouch

Crouch was Pompey's top scorer with 21 goals in 2001/02, which turned the heads of Premier League clubs at the time.

Stints at Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool were followed by his return to Fratton Park in the summer of 2008.

After winning the FA Cup, which meant they qualified for Europe in 2008/09, the club smashed their transfer record by spending £11m on Crouch.

But just as he did in his first spell, he only spent one season at Pompey.

Harry Redknapp left Portsmouth for Spurs after he won the FA Cup, and Crouch followed him to White Hart Lane.

Spells at Stoke and Burnley followed, meaning the big 6'7" striker ended up playing one league game shy of 600 across the top four divisions.

Since retiring in 2009, Crouch is a very prominent voice in the English media – doing punditry for BT Sport as well as having his own podcast – That Peter Crouch Podcast, and another alongside his wife, Abbey, The Therapy Crouch.

Jermain Defoe

Halfway through the 2007/08 season, Pompey signed one of the best finishers that England have ever produced.

Throughout his career, Defoe always scored goals, and it was no different at Portsmouth – whom he signed for from Spurs in January 2008 for £7.5m.

After scoring 15 league goals in 31 games for Portsmouth, he returned to Spurs a year later where Redknapp reunited him and Crouch in Spurs colours.

Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe record playing together for Portsmouth Minutes played Matches played W D L Average points per game 1,865 24 7 5 12 1.08

Source: Transfermarkt

Having lost Robbie Keane to Liverpool and Dimitar Berbatov to Manchester United, Redknapp replaced them with his tried and trusted duo from Portsmouth.

Sunderland, Bournemouth and Rangers would all reap the benefits of Defoe before he retired in 2022.

Stints on both BBC's Match of the Day and BT Sport as a pundit, but a year ago he announced he was standing down from punditry duties to focus on his duties at Spurs' under 18s – whom he has been coaching since July 2022.

Defoe is a very likeable person both on and off the pitch, and he may well be in for a bright future ahead in coaching.

Sulley Muntari

English football fans didn't know much about Sulley Muntari until he was signed by Portsmouth for £7m from Udinese in 2007.

The former Ghana international went on to form a key part of Portsmouth's FA Cup winning side of 2008 before José Mourinho signed him for Inter Milan, where he went on to win eight major trophies.

A powerful and athletic box-to-box midfielder, Muntari offered a huge all-round contribution to his side, which proved they could compete with the big boys in 2007/08.

Muntari came back to England for a brief spell in 2011 with Sunderland, only to return to AC Milan in 2012.

After playing in Saudi Arabia and Spain until 2019, Muntari then came back three years later to finish his career at Accra Hearts of Oak.

In November 2022, Muntari said: "I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play.

"I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done."

John Utaka

Another player acquired by Portsmouth in 2007 was John Utaka, who signed for the club from Rennes for £7m.

He proved to be a solid signing. The versatile attacker played in the 2008 FA Cup final and came on in the same event two years later.

But in 2011, the former Nigeria international returned to France to play for Montpellier – where he played in attack alongside Olivier Giroud in their 2011/12 Ligue 1 triumph.

Spells in Turkey and Egypt followed before representing French club Sedan in his final season as a player in 2017/18.

Utaka is currently working for Montpellier, where he is a youth team coach of the under 19s.

David Nugent

After leading the line so well for Preston North End between 2005 and 2007, Portsmouth signed David Nugent for £6m and his Premier League dream came true.

Nugent spent four years at Portsmouth, which featured a season-long loan to Burnley in 2009/10.

A fine Championship striker in his day, the once Liverpool youth product won promotions to the Premier League with Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Since retiring in 2021, it's unclear what capacity Nugent has been working in.

However, he did do punditry for Malaysian broadcaster Stadium Astro in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester at Old Trafford in February 2023.

Lassana Diarra

Along with the likes of Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez and Dimitri Payet, Lassana Diarra is a product of Le Harve's iconic youth academy.

Unable to nail down regular game time for either Chelsea or Arsenal, the French midfielder moved on to Portsmouth in January 2008 for £5.5m.

Diarra proved himself at Portsmouth similar to how N'Golo Kanté did at Leicester City.

After just a year at Fratton Park, Real Madrid snapped him up in January 2009.

In December, Jose Mourinho, who managed Diarra in Madrid, told The Obi One Podcast: "I had Lassana in Chelsea and I had him in Real Madrid. You see these ones [points to his grey hair] all this side of white is Lassana Diarra and his agent - all of them.

"Lassana's agent was like this: If he starts the game, he plays 90 minutes and he plays well – the next day he wants a new contract with more money. If he doesn't play and he goes on the bench - the next Monday he wants a meeting, because Lassana wants to leave.

"And then I get him in Real Madrid. Fantastic player. He played really well: PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Chelsea. Plays everywhere."

Diarra called a halt on his career in 2019 after spending the final season playing at PSG.

What he's been doing since is unknown.