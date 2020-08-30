Portsmouth’s hopes of signing 24-year-old shut down by manager

Steve Evans has confirmed that Portsmouth target Connor Ogilvie will not be leaving Gillingham in this current transfer window.

The full-back has recently been linked with Kenny Jackett’s side but it’s now unlikely to happen according to Gills boss Evans.

Portsmouth have been on the hunt for a left-back as they look to improve their side after the heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United on penalties last season.

However, Gillingham will not be selling the defender, and despite Ogilvie having just one year left on his contract, it appears as though he will still be at the club for the ongoing future.

Evans has insisted he won’t go anywhere, and even admitted that his side turned down money from a Championship club for the Gills’ Player of the Season back in January.

Speaking to Gillingham’s official website, Evans said: “We turned down money from a Championship club for Connor Ogilvie in January, he is certainly not going anywhere.”

Can you get 100% in this Portsmouth quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Fratton Park holds over 19,000 supporters True False

The Verdict

Ogilvie has been superb for Gillingham throughout his time at the club, and if Portsmouth could somehow get him into the club then it would be a superb buy, although it’s now looking unlikely.

It’s good to see a manager stand up for his player, and he has no desire to sell him at any cost which is a really good thing to see for all Gillingham supporters.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the player signs a new deal over the coming season or whether he’s allowed to leave on a free at the end of the current campaign.