Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes has admitted that the club are willing to listen to offers for Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett this summer.

The duo are under contract at Fratton Park until 2024 and thus Pompey will be able to secure transfer fees if they receive interest from elsewhere.

Hume was signed by Portsmouth from Sunderland in January 2022 for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000.

The defender would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of Pompey's squad during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Hume was limited to just 11 league appearances due to the presence of Connor Ogilvie, who was deployed on a regular basis in the left-back position.

As for Hackett, he was given the nod to feature on 44 occasions in all competitions.

The 25-year-old managed to provide eight direct goal contributions for Pompey over the course of this term.

Hackett was not included in Portsmouth's match-day squad for any of their final three league games of the season.

What has Richard Hughes said about Portsmouth's transfer stance on Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett?

Making reference to this duo, Hughes has admitted that the club will be willing to listen to offers for both players when the window opens.

Speaking to The News, Hughes said: "With Denver and Reeco, and where they find themselves in their career, potentially we would listen to offers.

"It just depends on what that looks like, if it’s of interest to the players, and also where we see ourselves moving forward.

"Denver has probably found himself quite frustrated at not playing and I think the fair thing to say is I wouldn’t put that at his door.

"Connor Ogilvie has been one of our most steady, consistent, performers and made that left-back shirt his own.

"Whereas Denver is more suited to playing as a wing-back because of his attacking profile.

"Denver’s at a crossroads in his career where he must find himself playing on a regular basis.

"If it looks like it might not be with Pompey in pre-season, and there are a few suitors willing to take him, at that point there has to be an open and honest conversation to see what’s best for both parties concerned."

Will Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett leave Portsmouth this summer?

With Portsmouth willing to receive offers for both of these players, it would not be at all surprising if they move on to pastures new.

By selling Hume and Hackett during the early stages of the window, Pompey could use the money generated from their departures to re-invest in their squad.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho will unquestionably be keen to stamp his own authority on the club's squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

By recruiting some classy operators, Mousinho could go on to help Portsmouth achieve a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign later this year.