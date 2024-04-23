Highlights Portsmouth remains interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond in upcoming transfer window.

Portsmouth are reportedly still interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The News, who say that Pompey are keen to get their summer business done quickly, once the window opens.

This has been a memorable season for the Fratton Park club, after a 3-2 win at home to Barnsley last week saw the club secure the League One title.

As a result, Portsmouth will now be playing Championship football again next season, after 12 years outside the second-tier of English football.

Now it seems as though the club are already starting to make plans for this summer's transfer market, as they prepare for a return to that level.

Portsmouth still keen on Crystal Palace starlet

Back in February, it was reported that Pompey had failed in a late move to sign midfielder Jadan Raymond from Crystal Palace.

However, it seems the club have not given up on signing the 20-year-old just yet. According to this latest update, Portsmouth are still interested in signing Raymond when the market reopens.

It is claimed that the Fratton Park club are planning for a busy summer window, as they get themselves ready for a return to the Championship.

Pompey are apparently also keen to move quickly in the window once it opens, just as they did last season, in order to get their business done early.

Having come through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace, Raymond has yet to make his senior debut for the Eagles, although he has been named in a Premier League matchday squad twice this season.

He has scored two goals in 11 league appearances for the club's Under 21s team during the current campaign.

Jadan Raymond Crystal Palace youth record - stats from Transfermarkt Level Appearances Goals Assists Under 21 30 2 5 Under 18 23 6 7 As of 23rd April 2024

The 20-year-old has also been capped at that same age level for Wales in recent times.

Portsmouth meanwhile, conclude their League One campaign on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Sincil Bank to take on Lincoln City.

A sensible transfer plan for Pompey

This does feel like an encouraging update for fans of the club ahead of their return to the Championship.

With the likes of Abu Kamara, Tino Anjorin and Myles Peart-Harris only on loan until the end of the season, they may well need to add some depth to their squad in the attacking midfield area come the summer.

Raymond is someone who can provide that, and having come through the youth ranks at a Premier League club such as Palace, while earning international recognition, he may have the pedigree and potential to fill that role well.

It also makes sense for Portsmouth to look to move quickly once the window opens. Given they already know they will be in the Championship next season, they have time to prepare to do that.

Beyond that, the fact they want to be busy in the market, suggests that the club are willing to put their money where their mouth is to build a squad capable of being competitive in the Championship.

With that in mind, it does feel as though Portsmouth fans ought to be going into the summer with a considerable sense of excitement and anticipation.