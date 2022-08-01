Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop speaks out on “special experience” after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Portsmouth sealed a point in the first game of the new League One season against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend thanks to a goal from new signing Colby Bishop.

It was the Owls who took the lead within the opening ten minutes, Marvin Johnson putting the home side in front. After leading at half-time, Pompey bagged an equaliser in the 50th minute thanks to a Connor Ogilive effort only for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to immediately put Darren Moore’s side back in front.

Portsmouth continued to play to their game though and it paid off within 15 minutes of that Dele-Bashiru effort, with Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop adding two more for Portsmouth to put the away side in front. However, an equaliser ten minutes from time meant the two sides had to share the points.

After the game though, Colby Bishop has spoken to Portsmouth’s official website about the game and feels his side deserved three points – and the player also feels he and Joe Pigott could have a very good strike partnership going forward.

Portsmouth’s Danny Cowley has been frantically scouring the transfer market this summer to add some more attacking options to his ranks and settled on both Bishop and Pigott, with the further signing of Dane Scarlett too.

Last season, Bishop played his football for Accrington Stanley and bagged a haul of eleven goals and four assists. Despite the transfer switch to Fratton Park, he is now already off the mark for Pompey and could be a real line leader for them this campaign.

However, after the game though it was Pigott who got the praise from Bishop, with the former Stanley man believing the two of them could play very well together during this League One campaign. Speaking to the official website then, he said: “It’s always nice to score an early goal after joining a new club because it takes that bit of pressure off.

“The ball in from Joe was great and the keeper made a good save, with Crackers following it up. The second one was an even better delivery and I didn’t have to move. But it would have been nice to claim the three points that I think we deserved for that second half performance.

“There were a lot of new partnerships on the pitch, so when we fully click, I’m sure you’ll see some special performances. For me personally it was a special experience.”

The Verdict

Even though Portsmouth didn’t win at the weekend, there will likely be plenty of happy supporters of the club based on the performance and the goalscoring ability of their new strikers.

For the club this window, seeing their strikers depart Fratton Park was a worry. They weren’t sure who would step in to sort out the side and fire in the goals this campaign and having searched the market, it seems that they have their new frontline at the club for the league campaign.

Considering that Bishop has already bagged a goal, it means he is already off the mark and should score more. Joe Pigott played well, with the player setting up a goal during the fixture against Wednesday and Scarlett managed to get onto the field too.

To get a point against Sheffield Wednesday is not a bad start though and they’ll be confident heading into their next game now with Bishop and Pigott playing up front for the club this campaign.