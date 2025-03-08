Portsmouth welcome Leeds United to Fratton Park this Sunday, with John Mousinho’s side looking to halt Daniel Farke’s side in their tracks when they make the journey down to the south coast.

Pompey have been a side rejuvenated in the second-half of the campaign, with a recent run of three straight victories giving them some breathing room at the bottom end of the table ahead of the run-in.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Luton Town last time out with a valiant performance in front of their own fans when the league leaders come to town, with United unbeaten in the league since the final day of November.

Despite Leeds blowing all and sundry out of the park of late, Pompey have shown they are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with any side in the division on their day, and will call upon recent evidence as inspiration ahead of the weekend.

Portsmouth will look to Burnley, Sheffield United performances ahead of Leeds United encounter

While the leaders of the division come to town in the next few days, Pompey have had their fair amount of stern tests in recent weeks, with two of the top three being given a run for their money during the month of February.

First up was a visit from Burnley, who typically gave a regimented performance away from home, but failed to break down the hosts’ rearguard in a well-fought 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

Related 3 free agents Portsmouth FC must consider amid defender injury crisis The club are down to the bare bones in the hub of their defence.

Mousinho’s charges gave as good as they got against the Clarets, but failed where so many other teams have done this season, as James Trafford once again proved unbeatable in the visitors’ goal.

Portsmouth weren’t without their chances that day, with Zak Swanson hitting a post and Josh Murphy zipping one just wide, before Matt Ritchie was denied by the man between the sticks in the second stanza.

Full of heart after that showing, Pompey then travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United, and put in one of their finest away performances of the season in the Steel City, before ultimately ending up pointless.

Callum Lang missed a gilt-edged chance before Gus Hamer and Conor Ogilvie traded first-half goals in Yorkshire, while Murphy tried another trademark shot after cutting in from the left-hand side, only to be denied by the crossbar.

The opportunities kept coming for the visitors that day, with Ogilvie missing another opportunity to double his tally for the afternoon, with the delivery from wide areas causing the Blades all sorts of issues throughout the 90 minutes.

Portsmouth's last six Championship results (Soccerbase) Portsmouth 0-0 Burnley Sheffield United 2-1 Portsmouth Portsmouth 2-1 Cardiff City Oxford United 0-2 Portsmouth Portsmouth 2-1 QPR Luton Town 0-1 Portsmouth

Colby Bishop was next to squander an opportunity in the second-half, before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made them say with a sucker punch with less than 20 minutes left on the clock, leaving Pompey ruing their fortune in front of goal.

Nevertheless, those performances preceded that thees-game winning streak last month, which added further proof that the current League One Champions are more than a match for any side at the level, and they will be looking to repeat the trick this Sunday when Leeds come to town.

Portsmouth would love Leeds United, Elland Road repeat

Pompey fans will have fond memories of the last time the two teams met, with a trip to Elland Road marking their return to the second tier after earning promotion in the previous campaign.

With a huge away following behind them, the trip to Elland Road ended up being quite the affair, with Pascal Struijk opening the scoring from the spot after ten minutes, before Elias Sorensen equalised midway through the first-half.

While it looked like the two sides may head into the break level, Lang had other ideas, as he rifled in an effort from outside the penalty area to send the travelling support into delirium, and give his side the advantage.

With the heavy promotion favourites rocked at the interval, Wilfried Gnonto levelled matters after the restart, before Brendan Aaronson looked to have won it in the dying minutes, only for Lang to step up to the plate once again to rescue a point from the spot.

As returns to the division go, they don’t get much more dramatic than that, and with the raucous Fratton Park atmosphere behind them on Sunday, they will have every hope of repeating the feat when the two sides are reunited.