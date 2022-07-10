Portsmouth youngster aims to step up amid striker crisis

Jayden Reid has told Danny Cowley he’s preparted to lead the line amid Portsmouth’s striker crisis.

Portsmouth are without a specialist front-man with manager Danny Cowley struggling to bring a forward into the club.

There’s a wealth of attacking options at Fratton Park in Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Reeco Hackett-Child and Reid but none are typical strikers.

However, that hasn’t stopped Reid from pushing for a chance to be the main man for Pompey having had a disrupted 21/22 League One campaign due to a serious knee injury.

Speaking to The News, Reid has admitted he’s raring to go for the upcoming campaign and wants to be considered as a striker: “We’ve got young boys coming through, but experience is obviously important as well. I’ve played there before. I can play left-wing, right-wing, and striker.

“If I’m asked to do it, it’s something I’ll do. It’s not something I’m uncomfortable doing.”

This should be music to Cowley’s ears, especially in the short term as he looks to bolster his squad for a promotion push this season.

It’s soemthing that may already be in the works, with Reid admitting it’s something that has been worked on in training: “We’ve done bits and bobs in training, because I’m obviously an option there. So the gaffer has stuck me in there to get a feel for it, but he’s been rotating a lot.

“I think he will find a way.” The Verdict Reid is certainly an option and there are no shortage of attacking threats at the club. There’s a mix of experience and younger players as well which will be important. However, if Portsmouth are to be a real threat this season, bringing in a traditional forward will go a long way into turning them from playoff chasers to promotion contenders. Obviously, there has to be room in the budget but you only have to look at Sunderland as an example last season in how spending some money can go a long way.