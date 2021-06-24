Portsmouth yet to receive formal approach for Reading, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers target

Portsmouth are yet to receive any enquiries or a bid for winger Ronan Curtis so far this summer according to Hampshire Live, amid strong previous interest from numerous sides in the Championship.

The 25-year-old scored ten goals and picked up seven assists last season for the south coast side – and has consistently impressed in League One since he arrived at Fratton Park three years ago.

After signing a new contract in February last year, Curtis is contracted to stay with the third-tier side until the summer of 2023, potentially allowing the club to cash in on the winger while his valuation remains high.

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting finances, Championship clubs may be unwilling to spend the amount of money Portsmouth will be asking for the Republic of Ireland international.

Cardiff City, Reading, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are the second-tier quartet thought to be interested, although the latter three’s current financial situation may end any possible move for the winger.

This is probably why Pompey haven’t received any contact for the winger yet, although there could be further developments on this transfer situation later in the summer.

The midfielder’s agent already made clear his client’s Championship ambitions last month – and Curtis may now want to move on after giving Portsmouth three excellent seasons.

The Verdict:

There’s only one barrier in the way of Curtis as he seeks to jump up a tier – and that’s finances. Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has already said he’s prepared to sell a few of his key players to generate more money for his summer transfer kitty, so his current club are unlikely to get in the way of any potential move.

But Blackburn Rovers are still under an embargo until they submit their accounts for the 2019/20 campaign, Reading are operating under similar restrictions after excessive spending in recent years and Derby County’s ownership situation is severely disrupting Wayne Rooney’s pre-season plans.

Cardiff City were one of the sides placed under a transfer embargo in March after an EFL administrative error – but the club moved quickly to reassure fans this wouldn’t affect their summer dealings and Mick McCarthy’s men could now be in pole position to land the 25-year-old.

If the deal goes through, Curtis could link up with Welsh international Kieffer Moore to fire the Bluebirds into the top six.