Highlights Portsmouth secures promotion to the Championship after a 12-year wait under John Mousinho's leadership.

Strong attacking power with Colby Bishop's 20 goals leading the way - key players help secure League One title.

Pompey looks to emulate top scorers in championship history as they face new season with high hopes and aspirations.

Portsmouth finally ended their 12-year exile from the Championship, achieving automatic promotion in John Mousinho's first full season in charge.

Pompey were crowned League One champions following a dramatic comeback against Barnsley at Fratton Park earlier this month, lifting the trophy in front of their home supporters following their defeat to Wigan Athletic.

It has been a fine season for the South Coast club, with plans already in place to ensure they remain in the second tier next term, with the possibility of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League in the years to come.

A key feature of Mousinho's side this season has been their ability to not only keep goals out of their net, but also scoring them at the other end, with three of their leading marksmen hitting double figures during the campaign, and they will be hopeful of continuing that next term.

Portsmouth's array of attacking talent crucial to League One success

Portsmouth's success this season can be put down to a number of factors, but there is no denying that their attacking talents have more than played their part this season.

Leading goalscorer Colby Bishop hit the 20-goal mark in his second consecutive season since arriving from Accrington Stanley back in 2022, further highlighting his goal-scoring prowess and confirming himself as a top performer at this level.

Paddy Lane also announced himself on the Fratton Park stage and played a crucial role in Pompey's title achievement this term, with the likes of Kusini Yengi and Abu Kamara proving excellent pieces of business in the summer window.

But not only that, Mousinho continued to add talent into his front line, welcoming Callum Lang from Wigan during the January transfer window, with his impact evident during his short time with the club while also bringing in a player who has experience of playing in the Championship.

Those players in particular have proven they are capable of scoring goals and getting results in the third tier, but it will be a test of their talents once the start of next term comes around.

While Pompey are expected to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign, the hierarchy will be hopeful that their current crop of attacking talent will be able to emulate some of the club's leading goalscorers in the second tier, with the possibility of taking over some household names in just one season.

Portsmouth's top scorers in the Championship

It has been 12 years since Portsmouth's last campaign in the Championship, with the South Coast side in that time dropping to as low as League Two, where they spent four seasons.

Since that promotion from the fourth tier in 2017, it has been a case of close, but no cigar for Pompey, having come within touching distance of a return to the second tier on more than one occasion.

But upon their return to the Championship, the current crop of Portsmouth strikers will take encouragement when looking at Pompey's top scorers in the division.

In the club's history, David Nugent is currently Portsmouth's all-time top scorer in the second tier. The former Leicester City and Derby County striker scored 13 times during the club's 2010/11 season following their relegation from the Premier League the season before.

Portsmouth's top scorers in the Championship as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals MPG David Nugent 44 295 13 Dave Kitson 68 434 12 Greg Halford 75 550 12 David Norris 40 420 8 Liam Lawrence 54 645 7 Eirk Huseklepp 27 325 6

Nugent was one of few players who remained at Fratton Park for their Championship campaign, with the likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nadir Belhadj, Marc Wilson and David James all departing the club ahead of the new season.

But when looking at the incomings at the club, Pompey welcomed Dave Kitson from Stoke City, scoring eight goals in his first season with the club.

Kitson is ranked second when looking at Portsmouth's top scorers in the division, one behind Nugent during two-year spell on the South Coast, level with Greg Halford, who managed five goals in his loan spell at the club before netting seven after sealing a permanent switch the following season. What is more impressive is that most of his goals came from centre-back.

But Pompey have also shown they have defenders able to score this term, with Conor Shaughnessy, who scored the winner to secure Portsmouth the title, netting four times this term.

While the players will be looking forward to celebrating their title success, it won't be long before the focus immediately switches to what the Championship has in store for them.

Those players can look at the players from Portsmouth's previous Championship teams and look to emulate them when looking at their goal-scoring records, with the possibility of producing yet another memorable season and writing their names into club folklore.