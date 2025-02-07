Portsmouth will be hoping to fair better in their use of Kaide Gordon than Norwich City did in the first part of this season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with the Canaries, but didn’t make the desired impact.

Undeterred, the Liverpool youngster is heading back out to the Championship, this time to Pompey, on a short-term loan deal.

Portsmouth will be hoping they are the side to unlock Gordon’s talent, achieving what Norwich were unable to do in the early part of the campaign.

Time at Norwich didn’t go as planned

Gordon made just 10 appearances, one of which from the start, and managed to score one goal during his time at Carrow Road.

With the club campaigning for a play-off spot, and going relatively well in that aim, there were not huge chances for experimentation, a circumstance that can push inexperienced players like Gordon to the wayside.

Gordon at Norwich, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 1 (9) Minutes played 177 Goals 1 Assists 0 Shots per 90 0.3 Pass success rate 87.5%

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s sole focus will be moving up the table, rather than providing experience to the likes of Gordon, and it’s therefore easy to see why he’d opt for more trusted operators.

But that’s not going to help Gordon’s development, so fresh surroundings were needed.

Gordon may be afforded more opportunities at Portsmouth

Still some way off troubling the Reds first team, Gordon was sent back out on loan again, this time to Portsmouth, who are floating just above the relegation places in the Championship table.

Given Pompey are struggling for results, it’s likely that John Mousinho will be more open to experimenting in the attacking department and that should offer Gordon more time on the pitch.

Although the quality of players around him may not be as good at Portsmouth, he will be facing the same opponents out on the wing, so will have much the same individual experience when on the ball as he’d have got at Norwich.

The most important thing for a player’s development is always time on the pitch, picking up senior minutes and adding to their bank of experience.

Competition will still be tight with Pompey

Portsmouth should be an ideal venue for Gordon to do that, and Mousinho will be hoping he can light that spark in the Liverpool loanee for Pompey’s own benefit as much as the player himself.

But he won’t be without competition.

Matt Ritchie, Adil Aouchiche, Josh Murphy and Paddy Lane are all high in the manager’s thinking and are all quality players out wide, most with bags of experience behind them.

Gordon will be able to feed off that experience and hopefully learn a lot, but he will need to work hard to find himself a regular starting spot in the squad, because Portsmouth aren’t short of quality out wide.

Nevertheless, the club have obviously seen something in Gordon that they think will benefit them, so the 20-year-old should get his opportunities under Mousinho.

The manager will be hoping he can unlock Gordon’s top form in his short-term stint at Fratton Park, in a way that Norwich were unable to earlier this season.