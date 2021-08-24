Portsmouth & Wigan among clubs battling it out for Championship player

Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are interested in doing a deal for Bristol City’s Taylor Moore before the deadline next week.

The 24-year-old is way down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate, as he has failed to make the matchday squad for any of the Robins’ league games so far.

Therefore, Football Insider have claimed that the Championship side will be willing to sanction a loan switch for the centre-back, with several clubs looking to do a deal for the player.

The report states that Pompey, the Latics and Scottish Premiership side Hearts are all very keen on Taylor and have made contact over a potential switch.

So, it will now seemingly be down to Taylor to decide where he wants to play his football this season, with getting regular minutes sure to be a priority.

If he does make the move to League One, it won’t be anything new for the former England youth international because he has had spells with Blackpool, Southend and Bury at that level over the years.

The verdict

This would be a good move for all parties. Firstly, Moore is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly and that’s not going to happen at Bristol City this season.

So, he needs a move away and joining either of the three clubs mentioned would give him the chance to play at a good level.

You would expect this to be finalised before the window is shut and Robins fans will be watching his progress closely in the coming months.

