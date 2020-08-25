Portsmouth weighing up transfer swoop for defender, approach yet to be made

Portsmouth are interested in signing Ross County defender Josh Reid, according to reports from the Press and Journal.

Pompey have made just the one signing thus far this summer with Sean Raggett joining on a free transfer, and Kenny Jackett is seemingly still on the lookout for further defensive reinforcements.

The Press and Journal claim that Ross County defender Josh Reid is on Pompey’s radar, as they prepare to ignite another push for promotion from League One next term.

Reid has featured in each of County’s first five games of the SPFL campaign, with the Staggies making an impressive start to the season, picking up eight points and sitting third in the league table.

The 18-year-old has been impressive for the Staggies, and his performances have now alerted interest from Portsmouth, although it is believed that the South Coast club are yet to make an approach for the player.

Pompey are on the lookout for a new left-back following Steve Seddon’s return to parent club Birmingham City, and Reid would provide natural competition for that role in Jackett’s side.

The Verdict

This has the potential to be an exciting signing for Pompey, and it’s the type of signing they should look to make following Seddon’s return to Birmingham.

Reid has seemingly made a positive impression this season, and the club have shown real faith in the teenager having played and started him in their opening five fixtures this term.

He has plenty of years ahead of him to develop as a player, and a move to a big club like Portsmouth in League One could be a great move for him.