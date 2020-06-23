Portsmouth weighing up swoop for Bristol City man

As per a report from Hampshire Live, Portsmouth are monitoring Matty Taylor’s current situation ahead of a potential move for the striker in the summer – who is set to be available on a free.

The forward is on the books at Bristol City – after joining from rivals Bristol Rovers following a prolific spell there.

However, he’s never really managed to hit the goal trail at the Robins and has subsequently been sent out on loan, with him currently at Oxford United.

At the U’s, though, he’s rediscovered the Midas touch somewhat in front of goal and has helped them into the play-off places, with them playing Portsmouth in the semi-finals in a matter of weeks.

Pompey, though, are following his situation closely as his contract with the Robins is up in the summer and he’s available on a free, so it remains to be seen where he’ll end up next.

The Verdict

Portsmouth and Oxford face off in the play-off semi-finals in a few weeks from now and that promises to be an exciting tie between two very decent sides.

Taylor has been an important part of what Oxford have achieved so far this season but it remains to be seen where he is going to end up for 2020/21 at the moment.