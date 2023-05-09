Portsmouth are monitoring Cambridge United striker Sam Smith ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that Pompey are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer as they aim to reach new heights in League One during the 2023/24 campaign.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho watched Smith feature for Cambridge in their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion earlier this month.

The U's produced the perfect response to this setback on the final day of the 2022/23 season as they managed to avoid relegation by defeating Forest Green Rovers at the Abbey Stadium.

Smith helped his side clinch victory by scoring a superb goal in the first-half of this particular fixture.

What is Sam Smith's contract status at Cambridge United amid Portsmouth interest?

As it stands, Smith is on course to become a free-agent this summer.

The 25-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of June, and thus Portsmouth will not have to pay a fee for him if he opts to call time on his time at Cambridge.

Portsmouth were previously linked with a move for Smith last summer.

However, former boss Danny Cowley ruled out the possibility of Pompey making a move for Smith.

Would Sam Smith be a good addition to Portsmouth's squad?

When you consider that Smith has excelled at this level since achieving promotion with Cambridge in 2021, it is hardly a surprise that Portsmouth have once again been touted as a potential suitor for the forward.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Smith managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in the third-tier for the U's.

The forward has since gone on to score 14 goals for Cambridge in all competitions during the 2022/23 season.

Smith also chipped in with three assists in League One as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.68 over the course of the term.

Clearly capable of making a difference at this level, Smith would unquestionably be a good addition to Portsmouth's squad.

Therefore, it could be argued that Pompey ought to consider stepping up their pursuit by submitting an offer for the forward when the transfer window opens.

Portsmouth will need to strengthen in this particular area of the pitch this summer due to the fact that Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott are both set to return to their parent-clubs (Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town) when their respective loan deals expire at the end of May.