Portsmouth weighing up deal for Championship defender

Portsmouth will take Coventry City defender Brandan Mason on trial ahead of a potential loan move, a report from The Portsmouth News has revealed.

Left-back is an area Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has identified as a position to strengthen this summer, as he looks to add cover and competition for Lee Brown.

Now it seems as though that has seen them turn their attention to Mason, who it seems will get the chance to prove himself ahead of a possible move to Fratton Park.

According to this latest update, Mason has emerged as a potential left-back option for Portsmouth, who are considering a loan move for the 23-year-old.

Mason could potentially feature in a friendly for Portsmouth against Bristol City on Tuesday, as they weigh up whether or not to pursue a temporary deal for the left-back.

For his part, Mason is said to be open to a loan move this summer, as he targets regular first-team football next season.

Since joining Coventry from Watford back in the summer of 2018, Mason has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, before spending last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren.

The Verdict

This could be one worth looking into for Portsmouth.

It does seem as though Pompey are keen on another left-back, and Mason would provide them with that option in that position.

Indeed, given the level he has played at already in his career, the 23-year-old ought to be able to make a useful impact for Portsmouth in League One next season.

Considering it seems this move would work for Mason as well given the first-team opportunities it could provide him with, it does appear as though it would make sense for this deal to happen.