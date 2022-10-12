Portsmouth warned by Ben Garner ahead of trip to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has warned Portsmouth his side are targetting another home win ahead of their League One clash on Monday night.

The Addicks ended their seven-game wait for a victory by beating Exeter City 4-2 at The Valley on Tuesday evening.

Charlton have struggled to land the killer blow in a number of tight games this term so to see his side put four past the Grecians will have been particularly pleasing for Garner, who has been under some pressure in the early months of his tenure.

A victory against managerless Exeter is one thing but on Monday, Charlton host fifth-placed Pompey.

Danny Cowley’s side were held to a draw by Fleetwood Town on the weekend but are promotion contenders this term and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they travel to the nation’s capital.

They’ll be hosted by a side with only one thing on their minds, however, with Garner telling club media that the Addicks are aiming for another victory at The Valley.

“We want that momentum,” he explained. “The good thing is we’ve got another home game. The fact that it’s here on Sky against Portsmouth, who are doing great.

“A big club in the division. Will bring a strong following, we’ll hopefully have a great following here and a huge crowd. Really looking forward to the game.

“It’s an opportunity to follow up a really strong performance and win tonight. As I say, our home form has been good and we’ll target another home win on Monday night.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be a tough test for Charlton but Garner is right to be confident about his team’s chances and warn the visitors that they’re after all three points.

While they’ve often struggled to turn draws into wins in tight games, the Addicks are unbeaten at The Valley this season – taking 12 points from their six matches on home turf so far.

That record will certainly be tested on Monday as Pompey have the third-best away record in the division.

Cowley’s side will be desperate to get their promotion push back on track after a difficult recent run so the game against Charlton promises to be an enthralling one.