Portsmouth want to sign winger that was given his debut by Mauricio Pochettino

Portsmouth are interested in signing former Southampton youngster and Non League winger Omar Rowe.

The 25-year-old, who currently plays for Southern League Premier Division South side Hayes & Yeading, has fallen down the football pyramid since his release from the Saints in the summer of 2015, which came less than two years after he was handed his professional debut by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Following his release from St Mary’s, Rowe joined Bishop’s Stortford and has played for seven different clubs since, including two separate stints at Greek outfit Ayia Napa FC.

But, according to SunSport, Rowe, who made his Saints debut in a League Cup second round tie against Barnsley in 2013, has a number of Football League club’s on his radar and Pompey are one of those.

Rowe was handed his second and final senior appearance for Southampton in the next round as a late substitute in a 2-0 victory over Bristol City and also impressed for Saints’ Under-23s in the 2013/2014 campaign.