Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Portsmouth host Wigan Athletic in the penultimate gameweek in League One on Tuesday evening.

A draw will be enough for the Latics to seal promotion, and they could also clinch the title simultaneously, depending on how Rotherham United get on at Sunderland.

Pompey have won three of their last four and have been very impressive in patches this season, and will relish the opportunity to test themselves against the league leaders, in preparation to go one better next term.

Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor will be returning to their former club in hoping to achieve a goal that evaded them for a large period of their time on the South Coast.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know about Tuesday evening’s crunch encounter…

Latest team news

There are no new injury concerns for the hosts, Danny Cowley could name a very menacing attacking contingent to really take the game to the league leaders.

Glen Rea, Tom Bayliss, Jamie McGrath and James McClean have been missing from the first team picture for an extended period, while Charlie Wyke remains a long term absentee.

Score prediction

It is quite evenly matched if Pompey bring their ‘A’ game, Wigan, having not won in their last four, could adopt a sit back and contain approach, knowing that a clean sheet will be enough to guarantee them second tier football next season.

The likes of Will Keane and Callum Lang are dangerous, have been all season, but the likes of Whatmough and Kell Watts have arguably been more crucial.

A tense and edgy 0-0.

Is there a live stream?

A live stream for the game can be purchased for £10 on Portsmouth’s iFollow service and Latics TV.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at Fratton Park.