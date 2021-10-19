Portsmouth v Ipswich Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There’s a big game in League One this evening as Portsmouth take on Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Both clubs had been expected to be in the mix for promotion before a ball was kicked this season, but it’s fair to say that things haven’t really gone to plan for either so far.

That’s because Danny Cowley’s men are 12th in the table, with Paul Cook’s Tractor Boys three places below them.

Therefore, both are desperate for a win this evening and three points this evening could be the kickstart that they need to push on up the table, and here we provide an update ahead of the game…

Latest team news

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Rotherham, so there’s every chance that Cowley will make plenty of changes as he seeks a response.

There are no fresh concerns for the boss and Pompey will be boosted by the return of Ronan Curtis following suspension.

For Ipswich, they threw away a two-goal lead last time out, but Cook doesn’t have any new worries either. Nevertheless, he too might want to rotate, with the likes of Kyle Edwards and Bersant Celina likely to come into the boss’ thinking.

Is there a live stream?

This game isn’t been shown on TV but fans of each club can still watch on iFollow, as has been the case for midweek games this season.

It costs £10 to purchase the live stream, with details available on the Portsmouth and Ipswich official sites.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 19:45, with both teams looking to close the gap on the top six with a win.