Highlights Portsmouth are entering their seventh consecutive season in the third tier, hoping for promotion after previous play-off disappointments.

Bristol Rovers showed promise after a mid-table finish last season, but Portsmouth has proven to be a tough team to beat at home.

Carlton Palmer expects Portsmouth to win their opening home game against Bristol Rovers 2-0, citing their strong recruitment and potential for success this season.

Portsmouth enter their seventh straight season in the third tier as they edge nearer to promotion while Joey Barton’s side stand in their way.

Pompey’s time in League One has often ended in heartbreak one way or another, with two play-off defeats in their recent years while not dropping any lower than tenth if failing to make the top six.

The Fratton Park faithful will be hoping seventh time’s the charm as John Mousinho’s side prepare for another unforgiving 46-game campaign.

An eighth place finish last season saw the club finish eight points adrift of the top six race to make it a third successive season without the play-off despite an 11-game unbeaten streak in the final run-in.

They will instead be hoping for a start to the season similar to last, another unbeaten run of nine games with six wins the perfect way to kickstart proceedings before faltering later on.

Looking to prevent this, however, is a Bristol Rovers side which showed promise last term, a 17th place finish on their return to League One leaving them eight points clear of the drop with the likes of Aaron Collins claiming the limelight.

A trip to the south coast sees Rovers seek revenge after facing defeat in both meetings, a 3-1 win for Pompey at Fratton Park last August a disappointing outing. Elsewhere, however, the Gas looked impressive on their travels - the 11th best away form in the league, highlighting the challenge Portsmouth must be prepared for with the points far from a formality.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the upcoming Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers clash?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer detailed how he has been impressed by his old rivals ahead of the new season.

He said: “Portsmouth have been tipped in large quarters to be dark horses this season in League One. They recruited very well this summer, and there’s a real belief they could do something this season.

“Bristol Rovers, noticeably, the past few seasons have been midtable, no more than that, they’re never in any danger of getting relegated. I expect Portsmouth to open their campaign at home 2-0.”

Pompey proved a tough team to beat at home last season, losing just three times in the league, while the second-highest number of draws in the division, with 11 hindering their chances of a top-six spot.

How do Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers shape up going into the match?

Portsmouth have been quick off the mark with their recruitment with somewhat of a squad overhaul taking place. A change in between the sticks will see new goalkeepers Will Norris and Ryan Schofield fight it out for the number one spot, while Manchester United academy graduate Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Jack Sparkes all bolster the backline.

In need of added quality in the final third, Ben Stevenson adds a different dynamic in central midfield, while Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte are quality additions in the wide positions.

Such players come in place of the likes of Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who all face futures elsewhere.

Joey Barton’s side, meanwhile, have blended the need for experience with potential, George Friend and James Wilson boasting years of EFL experience under their belts.

A double Brentford swoop for youngsters Matthew Cox and Tristan Crama as they join the ranks, while Luke Thomas and Jevani Brown hope to complement Aaron Collins in the search for goals.

With a new-look eleven for either side, a first competitive outing could throw up a shock or two with both teams eyeing up an early three points.