Highlights Portsmouth are gearing up for Championship life with a signing from Barnsley and rumored interest in Oxford winger Josh Murphy.

Murphy, out of contract, has a successful season with Oxford, scoring two play-off final goals for promotion with talks for a new deal.

Pompey fan pundit Miltos sees Murphy as a good free transfer addition despite injury concerns, as Portsmouth strengthen wide areas.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

Pompey won the League One title after an outstanding season that saw them accumulate an impressive total of 97 points, and they will play in the Championship for the first time since 2012 next term.

Manager John Mousinho will be keen to upgrade his squad for the second tier, and he has made one signing so far this summer, with defender Jordan Williams arriving on a free transfer after his departure from Barnsley.

Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing Oxford United winger Josh Murphy, but they face competition for his signature from a host of other clubs, including Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers, Derby County, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Murphy enjoyed an excellent season for Oxford in League One this campaign, and he scored both goals in the U's 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley last month to secure their promotion to the Championship.

Josh Murphy stats for Oxford United this season (according to Whoscored) Appearances 35 Goals 8 Shots per game 2.1 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1 Dribbles per game 1

Murphy is out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer, but Oxford are in talks with the winger over a new deal, and head coach Des Buckingham has made it clear he would like to keep hold of him.

The 29-year-old played with Mousinho at Oxford, and while the Pompey boss admitted that Murphy is a "fantastic player", he refused to comment on rumours linking him with a move to Fratton Park.

"The truth on that is I know Josh, and he’s a fantastic player," Mousinho told The News.

"He had a really good back end to the season but for those kind of players, whether there’s interest or not, we want to keep everything respectful of the players, other clubs and everything else going on.

"There is links with Josh because I played for him previously, but whether we’ve got any interest or not it’s something we have to leave alone and not really comment on."

Portsmouth fan pundit on Josh Murphy speculation

FLW's Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes that although Murphy's previous injury record is a concern, he would be a good addition for Pompey on a free transfer.

"On Josh Murphy, yes, he would be a really good signing on a free," Miltos said.

"Obviously, there is already the Mousinho connection in there because they used to be team-mates at Oxford.

"I did see Murphy scored two goals at Wembley in the League One play-off final, he left all of Wembley stunned that day.

"He has an injury record, I think from the time when he was at Cardiff, he did experience a lot of injury problems, but I wouldn't be against bringing someone like him in.

"There is obviously the possibility that he could extend his current deal with Oxford and stay at the Championship club.

"I would be pleased if business like this was to happen, but we'll have to wait and see."

Portsmouth could have an advantage in Josh Murphy race

Strengthening in the wide areas will be a priority for Portsmouth this summer, particularly with uncertainty over whether the club will be able to bring Abu Kamara back from Norwich City after his successful loan spell.

Pompey have been linked with Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but it will be tough for them to win the race for his signature, and they are believed to have cooled their interest in Brest's Karamoko Dembele, who spent this season on loan at Blackpool, so they could now step up their pursuit of Murphy.

Murphy was one of the best wingers in League One this season, and having performed well in the Championship previously, he would be an excellent signing for Portsmouth.

Mousinho was not only a team-mate of Murphy's at Oxford, he was also on the U's coaching staff, and that relationship could be crucial in convincing the winger to make the move to Fratton Park.