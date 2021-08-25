Portsmouth update hands boost to Wigan and Hearts in Bristol City transfer race

Portsmouth are not in the race for Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore despite recent reports to the contrary, according to Hampshire Live.

Moore looks out of favour at Ashton Gate at the moment, with his only appearance this season coming in the EFL Cup, and Football Insider has reported that Pompey, Wigan, and SPFL side Hearts have all registered their interest in him.

It is understood that the Robins are open to letting the 24-year-old leave on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

However, it seems the defender won’t be moving to Fratton Park in the next week as Hampshire Live has revealed that the South Coast club are not interested in taking Moore on loan this summer.

Danny Cowley already has made 12 signings in the current window, with centre-back Clark Robertson, right-back Kieron Freeman, and left-backs Liam Vincent and Connor Ogilvie among them.

The Verdict

This looks like a real boost for both Wigan and Hearts, who it seems do not have to compete with Pompey in the race for Moore.

Given Robertson has already joined the South Coast club this summer while Cowley also has Sean Raggett and Paul Downing available to him as well as a number of others capable of providing cover, it won’t worry supporters too much that they’re not in for him.

The 24-year-old has impressed on loan in League One previously, having joined Blackpool on loan briefly in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Both Wigan and Hearts would be good options for Moore, who really just needs regular first-team football and doesn’t look likely to get it at Ashton Gate.

He’s struggled to make much of an impact in Bs3 since Nigel Pearson’s arrival and will likely be hungry to prove his worth wherever he goes.