Portsmouth update hands boost to Arsenal, Rangers and Swansea in transfer race

Portsmouth are reportedly out of the race for Millwall teenager Abdul Abdulmalik, which is a boost for the likes of Arsenal, Rangers, and Swansea City.

The 18-year-old, whose contract at the Den expires this summer, joined Pompey on trial back in June.

Arsenal and Rangers have also been linked, while Swansea are said to have had multiple offers rejected with Millwall seemingly unwilling to negotiate compensation despite Abdulmalik not accepting the new deal offered to him.

It seems there is now one less club chasing the young Lions forward as The News has reported that Portsmouth will not be following their interest in him up.

The 18-year-old left Fratton Park last week with Danny Cowley deciding against pursuing a deal for the forward.

Even following Abdulmalik’s departure, it is understood that there are 10 triallists training with Cowley’s squad during their pre-season preparations.

The teenage striker is a product of both the Fulham and Milwall academies but despite developing through the Lions age-group sides is yet to make his senior debut.

The Verdict

This looks like a boost for Arsenal, Rangers, Swansea, and any of the other clubs interested in signing Abdulmalik this summer.

Portsmouth had run the rule over the 18-year-old and looked the most likely to be able to offer him first team football soon.

It seems he’s not done enough to convince Cowley, however, while the unknown of the fee potentially being settled through a tribunal may have been a factor as well.

Pompey’s could be seen as promising for Millwall as well, though it appears the player is hoping to leave the Den this summer.