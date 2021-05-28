Portsmouth transfer stance on prized assets becomes clearer

Portsmouth are said to be open to keeping hold of their prized assets this summer because of a potentially stagnant transfer market this summer, according to a report by The News.

Danny Cowley had previously admitted that he would be open to selling some of his more talented players this summer in a bid to raise funds to sign new recruits, however it appears that the club’s stance has now changed somewhat.

It is said that a stagnant market could lead to the South Coast outfit retaining several of their key individuals as opposed to selling them to the highest bidder.

Ronan Curtis is said to be one of the most in demand out of these said assets, with the Irishman having attracted interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Derby County and Reading.

Whilst the likes of John Marquis and Marcus Harness are regarded as players who could command high fees, with the club viewing them as other assets who could be sold on for profit this summer.

All three players are currently under contract at Fratton Park and featured heavily throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

It would be fair to say that Pompey are arguably weighing up some form of fire sale this summer, with the purse strings appearing to be tighter than ever on the South Coast.

Missing out on promotion in consecutive seasons is clearly costing the club and as a result they are now in this situation where they may have no choice but to sell Curtis et al.

The fact that they would be willing to hold onto these players however does underline that they are only willing to consider serious offers that meet their values.

I think it is highly unlikely that all three players will leave, however I do believe that Curtis appears to be the most likely departure after all the speculation circling him in recent weeks.