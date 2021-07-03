Portsmouth transfer stance emerges as interest builds in Arsenal, Rangers and Swansea-linked starlet

Portsmouth are running the rule over Abdul Abdulmalik with the view to a potential move, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old is facing an uncertain future following the expiry of his Millwall contract at the end of last month.

As per the reports, the Lions have offered the young forward a new deal, however that offer is considered to be ‘derisory’ by the player and his representatives.

Abdulmalik is now free to discuss terms with other clubs due to being out of contract, however due to his age it’s neccessary that clubs enter negotiations with Gary Rowett’s side due to the need to pay a compensation fee to sign the teenager.

Swansea City are said to have had multiple approaches rejected by the Lions, while Arsenal and Rangers are also said to have cast their eye over the player.

While the uncertainty is building over his next destination, the player is training with Portsmouth as they look into the possibility of making an approach.

It’s claimed that Pompey deem the player to be ready to feature in the first team – something which could prove decisive as the England youth international looks to make a decision over his future.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Portsmouth?

1 of 20 Nigel Quashie Yes No

The verdict

This is a really interesting situation that’s playing out.

Abdul Abdulmalik is a hugely talented player and it seems almost certain that he won’t be returning to Millwall, however with the Lions holding a certain amount of control it’s a saga that could get messy.

Portsmouth could be a great place for the player to make his mark in the first team and based on the fact that he’s training with the club, it seems that this could be a preference for him.

However with no decision yet made it could be a busy few days and weeks for the player.