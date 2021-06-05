Portsmouth transfer round-up: Southampton player targeted, Departure of long-service ace confirmed, Teen on trial at EFL club

Portsmouth are looking to strengthen their squad dramatically ahead of the 2021-22 League One campaign after falling short of the play-offs this past season.

Despite not achieving the short-term object set out to him, Danny Cowley remains at the helm at Fratton Park after penning a new long-term contract and better things are expected once he’s constructed the squad he desires.

But losing some key players may have to be a part of his plans as well and one has already departed this past week despite the best efforts of the club to keep him around.

Let’s round-up all the incoming and outgoing transfer news at the south coast club as Pompey surely get closer to bringing in some fresh faces.

Sims a surprise Pompey target

It’s not often that many players will play for both Southampton and Portsmouth considering they’re massive rivals, but Josh Sims could end up being one of the few.

The 24-year-old winger is said to be of interest to Danny Cowley following his release from the Saints, per the Portsmouth News, and he could be a Ronan Curtis replacement if the Ireland international is sold to a Championship club.

Sims spent most of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers so he has experience at the level, and on a free transfer he could be a smart bit of business for the club.

Can you name the Portsmouth player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 What player was carded the most during the 20/21 season? Tom Naylor Andy Cannon Marcus Harness Ronan Curtis

Whatmough departs, Close not far off

Pompey offered new contracts, albeit on reduced terms, to a number of players at the end of the season, but it looks like better deals have come elsewhere.

After being at the club since 2009, 24-year-old centre-back Jack Whatmough has left his boyhood club for league rivals Wigan Athletic after playing 136 times in all competitions for Portsmouth.

If he can stay fit that’s a coup for the Latics and a massive loss for Cowley, who is also set to see midfielder Ben Close depart.

Close featured more under Cowley than he did Kenny Jackett and was offered new terms but it looks like he’s set for a move to Doncaster Rovers – another league rival of Pompey next season.

Pompey could lose young winger to Black Cats

It isn’t just senior players that are turning down new deals at Fratton Park – it’s youngsters as well.

Despite being offered new terms, 17-year-old South Korean attacker Seok-Jae Lee rejected the chance to go professional with Pompey and is seeking a new club.

Brentford took the teenager on trial but turned down the chance to sign him, and now Sunderland are opting to take a look at him.

Any move he does make though will require the club taking Lee to pay compensation – it likely won’t be a big fee but Pompey are entitled to it due to offering him a contract.