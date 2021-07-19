Portsmouth transfer round-up: Ronan Curtis makes admission, Forward decision set, Steve Seddon latest

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is still shaping his squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, with further additions likely at Fratton Park.

The South Coast side have been slightly limited in their attempts to bring in fresh blood by their bad financial situation, which has been directly caused by the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

Various names have left for pastures new as a result, with Pompey having seen their wage bill significantly cut.

In place of those departures has come a variation of talent and experience, with the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent all arriving from Manchester City, Millwall, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Luton Town and Bromley respectively.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours from around the club over the past few days.

Ronan Curtis makes admission

Ronan Curtis has told The News that he is still fully intent on securing a move to the Sky Bet Championship this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international has long been linked with a move away from Fratton Park after impressing on the South Coast and Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are said to be heading the race for his signature.

Speaking about his future recently, Curtis had this to say:

“I want to test myself in the Championship, Danny knows that, everyone knows that.

“It’s the right moment and the right time, we’ve been speaking and the transfer window is still alive until the end of August.

“This is a massive club and I enjoy being here. My missus is from down here, her family is down here, and her job’s down here as well. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

“I will be working as hard as I can for Pompey, my eyes aren’t anywhere else.

“I’m just the player – I’m in the middle – it’s the clubs who have to decide, I am focusing on my football.

“There have been a couple of clubs who have rung up about me already, I don’t have to lie about that. I will sit here and tell you straight to your face that clubs have been ringing Danny and Pompey.

“If anything comes then it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

“Danny and myself have spoken, I have spoken to the board, it’s simple enough, it’s just about the right price. I am stuck in the middle, it’s about the clubs now.

“I am 25, for my destiny I want to move on, I want to better my career. I am ready and will see where the world takes me.”

The attacker is under contract with Pompey until the summer of 2023.

Forward decision set

The future of Gassan Ahadme is expected to be decided this week, as per a recent report by The News.

Ahadme is currently available for loan from Norwich City and made an almost instant impact for Pompey in their recent friendly victory over Havant and Waterlooville as he scored a hattrick in a 5-2 win.

It is now said that a decision will be taken on the player’s future after the upcoming games against Bristol City and Luton Town.

Pompey currently only have John Marquis and Ellis Harrison as their only forward options.

Steve Seddon latest

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that Steve Seddon is likely to leave the club this summer, as per a recent report by Birmingham Live.

Seddon previously spent time on loan at Fratton Park and was known to be a target for Pompey back in January.

Speaking about the player’s future recently, Bowyer provided the following update:

“He was one of the lads that had Covid and there’s potential he will be moving on.

“Like any club we have to move bodies on as well, you can’t just keep bringing players in, bringing players in.

“As it stands this is the group we are working with. Will that change between now and of the end window? Probably. That’s the reality.”

The left back saw a one year extension triggered in his contract this summer, however he has gradually fallen out of favour at the Midlands club.

Pompey could well be in the market for a new left back if they choose to loan out Liam Vincent.