Portsmouth transfer round-up: Manchester United man linked, 34-year-old targeted, Jackett sends message to fringe players

The January transfer window could be a crucial one for Portsmouth.

Sitting third in the League One table, three points off the automatic promotion places, Pompey will need to make sure they get things right to ensure they can maintain the course in the promotion race for the remainder of the season.

That of course, means we could see players both coming and going out of Fratton Park in the next few weeks, meaning there could be plenty to talk about around the club.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding Portsmouth to emerge over the past few weeks.

Dylan Levitt interest

One player who Portsmouth have been linked with in the past few days, is Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The Welsh international has recently returned to Old Trafford after struggling for game time on loan at Charlton during the first half of the season.

According to Manchester based journalist Jonathon Shrager, both Pompey and Championship side QPR are interested in the 20-year-old, although the player is set to consider his options over the next few weeks before making a decision, as he targets a place in the Wales squad for this summer’s Euros.

Charlie Daniels linked

Following Bristol City’s decision to recall Cameron Pring from his loan spell at Fratton Park, Portsmouth now find themselves in need of some extra cover at left-back.

According to BBC Radio Solent reporter Andrew Moon, Portsmouth are now targeting Charlie Daniels as a possible option to fill that role.

The 34-year-old joined Pompey’s League One rivals Shrewsbury back in the summer transfer window after ending a near nine-year spell with Bournemouth, but only signed a short-term contract which is set to expire this month, meaning he could be available for Kenny Jackett’s side in the next few weeks.

Jackett sends message to fringe players

In terms of outgoings, Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has issued a clear message to some of those players who are currently on the fringes of the Portsmouth squad.

The likes of defensive Paul Downing and James Bolton have found themselves struggling for game time this season, and have been touted as potential departures in search of more regular first-team opportunities.

However, Jackett has now clarified that he will not be letting any players go this month unless his side are able to recruit replacements for them, due to the congested fixture list, and threat of injuries and self-isolation issues.