Portsmouth transfer round-up: Ipswich Town man targeted, Cowley makes admission, Joe Pigott latest

Portsmouth are currently putting together a squad that is capable of challenging for promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship after several seasons away from the second tier.

Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky are now starting to really get their feet under the table at Fratton Park and will be confident that they can hit their objectives next term as long as they bring in their preferred targets.

Pompey have already been busy in the current transfer window, with Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Liam Vincent and Gavin Bazunu all arriving from Millwall, Rotherham United, Luton Town, Bromley and Manchester City respectively so far.

And the South Coast club are unlikely to be finished there, with there still being a few areas that are in need of improvements.

How well do you know Portsmouth’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Anya Shrubsole was awarded an MBE for services to what? Cricket Charity Science Football

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around Fratton Park…

Ipswich Town man targeted

Portsmouth are said to be well in the race to sign midfielder Teddy Bishop this summer, as per a recent report by The News.

The Ipswich Town midfielder is one of several players that has been told by Paul Cook that they are free to leave Portman Road this summer.

As a result of this, Pompey, Lincoln City, MK Dons and Hearts have all been linked with the player.

However, it is said that the South Coast club could jump to the front of the queue for the 24-year-old if they negotiate a swap deal involving Michael Jacobs, who is wanted by the Tractor Boys.

Cowley makes admission

Meanwhile Danny Cowley has recently admitted to The News that some of the players he has on trial at present have the potential to play for the club in the future.

It is said the majority of the 10 players currently on trial on the South Coast are youngsters with several experienced pros also taking part in training as the Pompey boss weighs up his options.

Speaking about the possibility of signing some of these players, Cowley was quick to state the following:

“They have trained well to this point, we like what we’ve seen in training, it has been good.

“We’ve got some really young boys – 18, 19 and 20 year-olds – that definitely have some qualities we like. They have the potential to play for this football club in the future.

“If I look at the trialists, the majority fall into that young category. We didn’t take any scholars on this year, so there’s a gap for young players at this club and we’d like to fill that if we could.”

Joe Pigott latest

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott is currently back training with the Dons, as per a recent report by the South London Press.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a plethora of clubs since leaving Plough Lane, including the likes of Pompey, Sunderland, Luton Town and Bristol City in recent weeks.

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has been quick to stress that Pigott is purely back with the club to maintain his fitness rather than there being a potential return on the cards.

The frontman scored 54 goals in 157 games for the South London club.