Portsmouth transfer round-up: Deal confirmed with Championship man, Millwall man tipped to move

Portsmouth are preparing for a huge season.

After the disappointment of missing out on a play-off spot in League One last term the focus is on ensuring that they finish in the top six as an absolute minimum

Danny Cowley is putting plans in place for the season ahead during his first pre-season with the club and that includes sorting out incoming and outgoing transfers.

Pompey will need to improve their squad if they’re to challenge in an increasingly-competitive third tier of English football, but what is the latest transfer news to come from the South Coast?

Here’s the latest next to emerge from around Fratton Park.

Kieron Freeman

Buzzing to sign for @Pompey can’t wait to get started and get the fans back in the stadiums 🔵⚪️#Goodtobeback#PUP pic.twitter.com/0G9PkJzrmQ — Kieron Freeman (@KieronFreeman23) July 11, 2021

Portsmouth completed a deal to sign the defender, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal which will see him return to Fratton Park following a spell with Swansea City.

His time at the Liberty Stadium didn’t exactly go to plan, with Freeman making just one appearance for the club which was a 24-minute cameo in the FA Cup third round.

For Freeman it will be an opportunity to kick-start his career after a frustrating few years, with the defender saying that he is ‘buzzing’ to return to the South Coast.

Ben Thompson

David Norris has said that he’s hopeful that Portsmouth can complete a move for the midfielder.

The Millwall man is facing an uncertain future after falling out of favour at The Den, leading to speculation that he could be heading to Fratton Park on a permanent basis this summer.

Thompson endured a frustrating season under Gary Rowett last term after starting just 16 times in the league, and with his contract expiring in 12 months’ time, it means that the Championship club could be looking to cash in while they can.

Norris, who played for Pompey during his playing days told Football Fancast: “Hopefully, with the other lad coming in (Shaun Williams), hopefully with the connection. On paper, it seems like it could, so hopefully that one would work.”