Portsmouth transfer round-up: Ben Thompson news, 24-year-old on trial as Pompey ‘fume’ over defender deal

The summer transfer window has already been a busy one for Portsmouth.

With Danny Cowley’s side again set to be targeting promotion to the Championship next season, the Fratton Park club have already completed seven senior signings.

However, it appears as though the club’s business is not done just yet, with other deals and decisions to be made over a number of players, with little more than a month remaining before the market closes.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Portsmouth transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Pompey pipped to Edmundson deal

One player who will certainly not be joining Portsmouth this summer, is centre back George Edmundson.

After spending the second-half of last season on loan at Derby, the defender completed a permanent move to Portsmouth’s League One rivals Ipswich from Rangers on Tuesday afternoon, signing a four-year deal at Portman Road. However, it seems things could have been rather different.

According to a report from Hampshire Live, Edmundson had been due to travel to Portsmouth for talks about a move to Fratton Park, before that move from Ipswich proved enough to change the defender’s destination, which is said to have left Pompey “fuming”.

Rowett provides Ben Thompson update

Another player who may not be moving to Portsmouth this summer, is Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson.

Pompey have been linked with a move for their former loanee this summer, although reports from The Portsmouth News suggest the player’s wages are providing a problem when it comes to getting a deal done, while Gary Rowett is seemingly unconvinced by those claims.

Giving his reaction to those reports, the Millwall manager admitted he could understand a desire for Portsmouth to bring Thompson back, but insisted he views those claims as “speculation”.

Gyollai on trial

One player who could be set for a move to Portsmouth this summer, is Peterborough goalkeeper Daniel Gylollai.

It was reported earlier this week the 24-year-old, who was transferred listed by Posh earlier this summer, was travelling to Pompey for talks about a move, and the Hungarian subsequently appearing in the club’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday.

Speaking after that game, Cowley confirmed that Gyollai will remain on trial with Portsmouth for the rest of the week, after which the club will make a decision over whether or not to try and secure the services of the 24-year-old long term.