Portsmouth transfer revelation involving Millwall comes to light

Portsmouth failed to firm up their interest in making an offer for Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson as they turned their focus to other areas, as per a recent report by The News.

The 25-year-old central midfielder was strongly linked with a return to Fratton Park this summer and is said to have been a player that was on Danny Cowley’s list of targets as he looked to overhaul the squad on the South Coast.

However a move never materialised on deadline day, with Pompey instead bringing in Thompson’s Millwall teammate Mahlon Romeo on loan and Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez.

In addition to bringing in Azeez to supplement the midfield, Cowley also signed Joe Morrell from Luton Town, which ultimately led to the club not pushing to bring in Thompson.

The Sidcup born midfielder previously spent the 2018/19 season on loan with the Sky Bet League One side and was a popular member of the team amongst the Fratton Park faithful.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have supplemental their midfield options well this summer and will be happy with the business that they have conducted, without the addition of Thompson coming to fruition.

There was always going to be a chance that he could return to Fratton Park but ultimately it wasn’t to be this time round.

The likes of Azeez and Morrell will add a great combination of dynamism and grit to proceedings, whilst Ryan Tunnicliffe has taken to playing for the club like a duck to water.

Their early season form as a collective has been solid so far and they are certainly well on their way to living up to the reputation of being one of the main favourites to get promoted amongst the bookies and pundits respectively.

Cowley knows he has to deliver the goods this season and he now has the squad to just that.