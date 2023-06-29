It is set to be an interesting summer for Portsmouth as John Mousinho begins the process of assembling a squad at Fratton Park that could deliver promotion during the upcoming League One season.

For a club of Pompey's size, they ideally need to be in the top two tiers of English football, but since their promotion from League Two in 2017, they have struggled to get themselves back into the Championship.

They have come closer to a second tier return on a few occasions in recent years, but they have drifted away from the promotion mix in the last couple of seasons and will be hoping that the appointment of Mousinho ends up being the turning point for them.

His side ended the campaign in eighth but the Portsmouth boss helped to display signs of progressing the club since his appointment midway through that season.

This will be their seventh consecutive season in the third tier, and the summer window has already seen plenty of names heading through the door, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

No fewer than 11 players were released in the summer, including the likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, and Michael Jacobs. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild also departed for an undisclosed fee to Lincoln City.

So far, Pompey have signed seven players in the window, with Christian Saydee (AFC Bournemouth), Terry Devlin (Glentoran), and Anthony Scully (Wigan Athletic) all arriving for undisclosed fees.

Mousinho's side have also added four free agents: Will Norris (Burnley), Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion), Jack Sparkes (Exeter City), and Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).

What is the latest Portsmouth FC transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth's transfer window plans…

Jack Sparkes

On Wednesday, Portsmouth announced the signing of Sparkes from Exeter. He joined on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract with the League One rivals.

The 22-year-old left-back has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with a club option of an additional 12 months.

Sparkes played for Exeter for six years, racking up 151 appearances in that time.

Kusini Yengi

Portsmouth are said to be closing in on Yengi in a deal which will cost them $150,000 (around £78,000) to bring the striker to Fratton Park.

That's according to Australian outlet FTBL, who reported earlier this summer that Pompey were among those keen on the 24-year-old striker and now, they have said that Yengi is ‘on his way’ to the club.

Yengi has spent his entire career in the A-League and currently plies his trade with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Gavin Whyte

Pompey are in advanced discussions with Whyte as they look to bring the winger in on a free transfer, Football League World have exclusively revealed.

The 27-year-old, who can play in different attacking roles, but primarily features out wide, had been with Cardiff City but has since been released by the Bluebirds.

FLW have explained that Mousinho is now pushing to get the player to Fratton Park, with the club in talks with the player and his representatives over a deal.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Charlton Athletic are interested in Tunnicliffe, according to the Daily Mail.

Tunnicliffe is a free agent after being released by Pompey at the end of his contract and the Addicks are hoping to land his signature, but they face competition for his signature, with the report explaining a number of clubs are in for the midfielder.

The 30-year-old registered 69 appearances for Pompey over a two-year period with the club, scoring three and assisting a further 11 goals.